Conflicts - Pro-Palestinian demonstrations planned for New Year's Eve in Berlin

According to police, several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been registered for New Year's Eve in Berlin-Neukölln. There is also a registration for a pro-Israeli gathering in Neukölln on Sunday evening, the police announced on Friday. In view of the already volatile situation on New Year's Eve, the heated atmosphere in Neukölln and the fireworks that usually start in the early evening, the police have asked the organizers to register demonstrations at other locations and times.

However, bans are also being considered, they said. A high-ranking police representative said that these demonstrations could not be permitted there and on that evening.

A demonstration for Palestine is planned to start at 10 p.m. at Richardplatz in Neukölln and end at midnight at Sonnenallee and Hermannplatz. The announced number of participants is 100, but the police are expecting a much larger number. At the same time, a rally in support of Israel is to take place nearby. Another pro-Palestinian demonstration has already been announced for the afternoon at Hermannplatz.

Since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, there have been constant demonstrations in Berlin in connection with the Gaza war. There have also been riots in the past.

