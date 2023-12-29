Police - Pro-Palestinian demonstration on New Year's Eve banned

The Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin-Neukölln on New Year's Eve. This was stated by a police spokeswoman on Friday evening when asked. RBB had previously reported. In view of the already volatile situation on New Year's Eve, the heated atmosphere in Neukölln and the fireworks that usually start in the early evening, the police have security concerns.

According to them, the demonstration was planned to start at 10 p.m. on Sunday evening at Richardplatz in Neukölln. The rally was to end at midnight at Sonnenallee and Hermannplatz. A total of 100 participants had been announced, but the police expected a much higher number.

According to the police, two further gatherings have been announced for Sunday: another pro-Palestinian demonstration at Hermannplatz in the afternoon and a gathering in support of Israel in the evening. According to the police, these have not yet been banned.

Source: www.stern.de