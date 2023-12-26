Vandalism - Pro-Palestine graffiti in small town in Middle Franconia

Unknown perpetrators have sprayed pro-Palestinian graffiti and communist symbols on house facades in Heilsbronn (Ansbach district). As a police spokesman said on Tuesday, a five-meter-long lettering "Viva Viva Palestine" was sprayed on one façade. Next to it were several hammer-and-sickle symbols. According to initial findings, the graffiti was applied between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

Nearby, the police discovered further graffiti on two electricity boxes, a transformer house, a garden fence and a bus stop. The total damage amounted to around 2500 euros. The criminal investigation department is looking for witnesses.

PM

