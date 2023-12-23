Pro-Palestine demonstration marches through Berlin

Around 2000 people responded to the left's call. They demanded a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East and humanitarian aid for civilians. Occasionally, the police confiscated posters with illegal slogans.

Around 2000 people demonstrated in Berlin for an end to the war in the Middle East. Under the slogan "Solidarity with Palestine", the demonstrators marched from Hallesches Tor in Kreuzberg to Brandenburg Gate. A police spokesman estimated the number of participants at around 2000 at the end of the demonstration. According to the police, 5000 were registered. The gathering was peaceful, said the spokesman.

Participants in the demonstration carried Palestinian scarves and placards condemning the bombing of the Gaza Strip as a war crime and calling for freedom for Palestine and the Gaza Strip. Palestinian flags and left-wing flags were also waved.

In chants, the demonstrators demanded "Stop the murder, stop the war, stop the Gaza genocide". In some cases, posters with punishable slogans were found, said the police spokesman. Charges had been brought against the bearers.

Demand for a permanent ceasefire

The Neukölln district branch of the Left Party had called for the demonstration. The appeal called on the German government to support an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip. In addition, humanitarian supplies for the civilian population must be made possible.

In a terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian groups killed around 1,200 people, including more than 850 civilians. They also abducted around 240 hostages in the Gaza Strip. Some of them were released, but around 100 people are still being held by the terrorists.

Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip is a reaction to this. Israel invokes its right to self-defense and its duty to protect its citizens. The Israeli government has repeatedly stated that its actions in the Gaza Strip are only aimed at terrorist targets and that it wants to avoid civilian casualties.

