Pro-Palestine demonstration in Düsseldorf without incident

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Protest - Pro-Palestine demonstration in Düsseldorf without incident

According to police reports, around 600 supporters of the Palestinians in the Gaza war demonstrated peacefully in Düsseldorf on Saturday. The participants marched through the city center with Palestine flags and chanted "Germany finances, Israel bombs", "Germany denies" and "German media lie, don't let them deceive you", among other things.

According to a police spokesperson, no prohibited forms of protest were observed. The event had been registered by an individual already known to the police, as had happened several times before. There were also counter-protests along the route of the demonstration.

