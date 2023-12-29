Upper Bavaria - Private individuals arrest suspected smuggler

Three private individuals have arrested a suspected smuggler in Upper Bavaria until the police arrived. The 39-year-old man is accused of illegally bringing 18 foreigners to Germany in an overloaded minibus, the Traunstein public prosecutor's office said on Friday.

After allegedly driving through a border crossing near Berchtesgaden on Wednesday, he wanted to drop the people off in the driveway of a farm. Three people noticed this and held the suspect until the police arrived. The 39-year-old was slightly injured in the process.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man for smuggling and he was remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating whether the arrest by private individuals was proportionate. The manhunt for the smuggled people was successful.

Source: www.stern.de