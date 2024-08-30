- Prisoners Wielding Knives Met with Police Response Using Tasers

A guy is suspected of menacing two individuals inside a vehicle with a knife in Nuremberg. Law enforcement officers pursued the 41-year-old and subdued him with a stun gun, as a police representative revealed.

It's rumored that he approached the car of a 32-year-old man first in the evening of Thursday, seemingly perplexed and hostile. Through an open window, he allegedly grasped at the passenger and bashed the car's roof several times. Once the guy also produced a knife, the occupants of the car allegedly dialed the police.

Law enforcement officers reportedly arrived at the location not long after. The 41-year-old was said not to have responded to repeated attempts, so the police reportedly employed a stun gun to subdue him. When the officers attempted to cuff the man, he reportedly put up a strong resistance and sustained minor injuries. The police also recovered a knife and confiscated it.

Investigations against the man are now ongoing, concerning threats, property damage, and resisting law enforcement. Moreover, investigations were initiated due to his sporting a symbol of an unlawful organization, as he has a swastika tattoo on his arm.

Based on police reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and was subsequently admitted to a psychiatric facility following his arrest.

The occupants of the car called the police due to the man's threatening behavior and the presence of a knife. This incident is now under investigation for crimes including threats, property damage, and resisting law enforcement.

Read also: