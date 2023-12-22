Social affairs - Prisoners collect returnable bottles for children's hospice

Prisoners at Hanover Prison (JVA) have spent weeks collecting thousands of returnable bottles for a good cause. Their project was supported by prison staff with empties and monetary donations, as the prison announced on Friday. On Thursday, they were able to hand over 2,000 euros to the Löwenherz children's hospice. Legally sentenced prisoners are required by law to work and earn around twelve euros a day. Part of this must be saved for the time after their sentence.

According to the Hanover prison, which is one of the largest prisons in Lower Saxony with around 650 prison places, the donations made by the prisoners speak for their good resocialization. One prisoner said: "Many of the prisoners have children themselves. We want to make a social contribution, especially at Christmas. This year we want to be Lion Hearts."

The Löwenherz children's hospice in Syke near Bremen takes in children, teenagers and young adults with life-shortening illnesses for which there is no cure. Their families receive help and support there. The hospice operates bases in other cities in Lower Saxony such as Braunschweig, Lingen and Lüneburg.

Source: www.stern.de