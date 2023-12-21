Skip to content
Justice - Prisoner release of a clan member failed

A member of a well-known clan of Arab origin in Berlin was to be freed from a secure hospital for criminals. However, the attempt to free the prisoner on Wednesday night in the Buch district in the north of Berlin failed because security guards noticed the break-in. The responsible Senate Health Department did not give any details, but confirmed on Thursday that the rescue was unsuccessful due to the "quick and professional intervention of the security staff". The criminal police are investigating the attempted liberation of prisoners. The "Berliner Morgenpost" reported.

According to several media reports, the perpetrators first cut the fence around the so-called "hospital of the prison for mentally ill or addicted offenders". They then tried to cut through the bars with a grinder. Meanwhile, the inmate blocked his cell from the inside so that guards could not get in. Finally, the perpetrators escaped unrecognized.

The police union (GdP) announced that the "brazen attempt" proved once again that there are perpetrators who disregard the rule of law in connection with the well-known extended family. "We hope that the video recordings will lead to the conviction of the perpetrators. Then they wouldn't have to cut through fences and bars with Flex again, but could just take a seat in the cell next door."

