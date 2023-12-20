Justice - Prisoner not immediately wanted throughout Europe after escape

According to Baden-Württemberg's Minister of Justice, Marion Gentges (CDU), there have been several mishaps in the two successful escape attempts by prisoners during so-called executions. There is still no trace of the prisoners from the Mannheim and Bruchsal prisons. They had used an excursion to a quarry pond in Germersheim in Rhineland-Palatinate and a doctor's appointment in Ludwigshafen to escape.

In the case of the Bruchsal prisoner in particular, who has been on the run since the end of October, imprecise coordination between the authorities may also have prevented a quick Europe-wide manhunt. According to Gentges, after the escape the Germersheim police station entered a search in the police information system Inpol, the electronic data network between the federal and state governments. "However, an alert in the Schengen Information System was not initially initiated," said Gentges in the Stuttgart state parliament on Wednesday. The Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) had triggered the preliminary Europe-wide search one day after the escape.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Mainz, however, the responsible police headquarters in Pforzheim was informed on the day of the escape and asked to launch a nationwide manhunt. A spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that only the department in charge of the case could order this. The step had been coordinated with the Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg police departments. The Stuttgart Ministry of the Interior announced on Wednesday that the Pforzheim police headquarters had been informed by the Rheinpfalz police headquarters on the evening of the day of the escape.

The inmate had managed to escape from the two prison staff accompanying him on a trip to the quarry pond at midday on October 30 and crack his electronic ankle bracelet using a tool. It is just over 30 kilometers from the quarry pond in Germersheim to the French border.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de