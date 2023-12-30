Ludwigshafen - Prisoner helped to escape? 21-year-old in custody

He is said to have helped a criminal escape in Ludwigshafen a good two weeks ago: As a result, a 21-year-old has been in custody since Saturday, according to the police in Ludwigshafen and the Frankenthal public prosecutor's office. The man is strongly suspected of having helped the prisoner to escape.

According to the police spokesman, the young man was arrested on Friday in the hotel in Weinheim near Heidelberg, where investigators also found the escaped criminal. The 25-year-old had used a visit to the doctor at Ludwigshafen Hospital to escape on December 14. He had previously been in prison in Mannheim because he had been sentenced to seven years in prison for particularly serious extortion.

The criminal investigation department and the public prosecutor's office came up with the suspected escape helper after extensive investigations. However, the police did not want to give any further details. The 21-year-old was brought before the magistrate at Frankenthal District Court on Saturday morning, who issued an arrest warrant. The reasons given for the arrest were the risk of escape and concealment.

After the escaped prisoner had been treated by an orthodontist, the restraints on the open door of the van had been released so that the prisoner could get in. At this moment, the man broke free, while at the same time the accomplice on a motor scooter approached from behind and fired a shot into the air with a gun.

However, there is still no trace of another escaped prisoner. The offender from Bruchsal Prison had already escaped at the end of October during a guarded excursion to a quarry pond in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de