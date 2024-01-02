Crime - Prisoner from Luxembourg arrested in Trier
A prisoner from Luxembourg was arrested in Trier on New Year's Eve. The 26-year-old had not returned to the prison in Givenich, Luxembourg, from a prison leave, the federal police announced on Tuesday. He was arrested during a check in the city area and the officers found cocaine, cannabis and a one-handed knife on him. They took him to the border crossing and handed him over to the Luxembourg police.
PM
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de