Crime - Prisoner from Luxembourg arrested in Trier

A prisoner from Luxembourg was arrested in Trier on New Year's Eve. The 26-year-old had not returned to the prison in Givenich, Luxembourg, from a prison leave, the federal police announced on Tuesday. He was arrested during a check in the city area and the officers found cocaine, cannabis and a one-handed knife on him. They took him to the border crossing and handed him over to the Luxembourg police.

