Prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev for the first time in months

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on the online service Telegram that 248 Russian soldiers had been released. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in Kiev that "more than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have returned from Russian captivity".

This is the first officially reported exchange of prisoners in several months. Since the beginning of the war almost two years ago, both sides have agreed and carried out such actions several times. In the second half of last year, however, this process came to a standstill.

Source: www.stern.de