Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsunited arab emiratesrussiakievsincebetweenfor the first timeagainukraineprisoner exchangemonthsmoscowand

Prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev for the first time in months

For the first time in months, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners again. In statements published almost simultaneously on Wednesday, both sides announced that more than 200 of their own soldiers had returned to their home countries. According to Moscow, the exchange was the "result of a...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Ukrainian soldier at the front.aussiedlerbote.de
Ukrainian soldier at the front.aussiedlerbote.de

Prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev for the first time in months

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on the online service Telegram that 248 Russian soldiers had been released. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in Kiev that "more than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have returned from Russian captivity".

This is the first officially reported exchange of prisoners in several months. Since the beginning of the war almost two years ago, both sides have agreed and carried out such actions several times. In the second half of last year, however, this process came to a standstill.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public