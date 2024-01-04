Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmeiningendogspoliceschmalkalden-meiningencountycorrectional facilitythuringiamdrcriminality

Prisoner escapes from prison

A 26-year-old prisoner has escaped from the Untermaßfeld prison in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district. The police warned against hitchhiking in the area. A police spokeswoman said on Thursday that an intensive search was underway for the man. Among other things, riot police and dogs were...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

District of Schmalkalden-Meiningen - Prisoner escapes from prison

A 26-year-old prisoner has escaped from the Untermaßfeld prison in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district. The police warned against hitchhiking in the area. A police spokeswoman said on Thursday that an intensive search was underway for the man. Among other things, riot police and dogs were supporting the search. MDR Thüringen first reported on the escape on Thursday morning.

The circumstances of the escape are being investigated. The 26-year-old had short shaved hair and a slim build. He may be wearing a wine-red jogging suit with white stripes on the side, a light-colored T-shirt and black work shoes, according to the police.

According to its website, the Untermaßfeld prison has a total of 357 places for male prisoners. Of these, 345 are in closed detention and 12 are in open detention. It is the oldest prison in Thuringia and is located on the site of a former moated castle.

Information on Untermaßfeld Prison

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
German Federal States

Hauk wants more transparency in food prices

Baden-Württemberg's Consumer Protection Minister Peter Hauk (CDU) wants to promote greater transparency in food pricing. Food prices have recently risen massively, said Hauk on Thursday in Stuttgart. However, agriculture is only partly responsible for this, as it is only one link in the entire...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
German Federal States

Hauk wants more transparency in food prices

Baden-Württemberg's Consumer Protection Minister Peter Hauk (CDU) wants to promote greater transparency in food pricing. Food prices have recently risen massively, said Hauk on Thursday in Stuttgart. However, agriculture is only partly responsible for this, as it is only one link in the entire...

 and  James Williams
Members Public