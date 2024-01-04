District of Schmalkalden-Meiningen - Prisoner escapes from prison

A 26-year-old prisoner has escaped from the Untermaßfeld prison in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district. The police warned against hitchhiking in the area. A police spokeswoman said on Thursday that an intensive search was underway for the man. Among other things, riot police and dogs were supporting the search. MDR Thüringen first reported on the escape on Thursday morning.

The circumstances of the escape are being investigated. The 26-year-old had short shaved hair and a slim build. He may be wearing a wine-red jogging suit with white stripes on the side, a light-colored T-shirt and black work shoes, according to the police.

According to its website, the Untermaßfeld prison has a total of 357 places for male prisoners. Of these, 345 are in closed detention and 12 are in open detention. It is the oldest prison in Thuringia and is located on the site of a former moated castle.

