Commencement of legal proceedings or initiation of court case. - Prison trial initiates for alleged prison assault resulting in intentional shrapnel injury

In a tightly secured courtroom, the proceedings for an attempted murder charge have begun at the Frankenthal Regional Court. A 23-year-old individual, hailing from Syria, stands accused - he is suspected of impaling a corrections officer with a sharp, around 10-centimeter-long fragment of a table during a failed escape attempt at the JVA Frankenthal. The authorities regard this incident as an attempt on the officer's life.

Additionally, this individual is implicated in physical assaults at the Wittlich prison. The charges against him include headbutting one officer and kicking another in the left hip while leaping. At the north Hessian JVA Schwalmstadt, the accused is reportedly responsible for kicking so forcefully against an officer's protective shield that the officer sustained a fracture of the middle phalanx of their little finger.

The initial day of the trial saw several witnesses testify. The proceedings, set to conclude in mid-December, are to be conducted under stringent security protocols. Measures include limiting the spectator count and ensuring the defendant's restraint with foot and hand cuffs, accompanied by a contingent of prison guards throughout the trial.

