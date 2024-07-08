Prison sentence for passenger in Lower Saxony after fleeing from police resulting in death

The court determined that the defendant had stolen a car from a company premises in September 2023. He then drove to Oldenburg and filled up without paying, which was reported to the police. The police were searching for the car.

The defendant, who did not have a driver's license, fled with his passenger from the officers and drove too fast first through the Oldenburg city center and later on the autobahn, as the court found out. Then he drove into a ditch and touched a patrol car, after which he continued to drive. Eventually, the car left the road and collided with a tree. The passenger of the 23-year-old was seriously injured and died as a result.

The 23-year-old was now also sentenced for unlawful removal from the accident scene, driving without a license, property damage, fraud, grand larceny, and burglary. The judgment also concerned several other offenses that he had allegedly committed in Lower Saxony.

For example, he allegedly tried to steal keys, tools, and beer kegs under the influence of drugs and alcohol at another company in October 2023. The stolen goods were loaded into a also stolen truck, but the truck was immobilized. He then stole a bulldozer from a third company to free the truck - but failed.

Twice, he allegedly broke into apartments. The judgment is not yet legally binding. The 23-year-old remains in investigative detention.

Due to his actions, the defendant faced a severe consequence of death for being an accessory to manslaughter, as the passenger who sustained injuries during the car incident later passed away. The court hearing in Westerstede, located in Lower Saxony, resulted in a combined prison sentence for the defendant, originating from Oldenburg. The stolen car, which was involved in the fatal accident, had been filled up without payment at a gas station in Oldenburg prior to the police chase. After the collision, the defendant attempted to escape, leaving the accident scene, an offense for which he also received a prison sentence. Despite being in prison, the defendant's criminal history in Lower Saxony continued, involving allegations of burglary and theft from company premises in Oldenburg and Westerstede.

Read also: