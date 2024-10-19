Prison-released actor Ramadan from Four Blocks intends to acquire a driver's permit.

Actor Kida Khodr Ramadan, renowned for his role in "4 Blocks", found himself behind bars due to his repeated traffic violations. Specifically, he was caught driving without a license over 30 times, leading to his imprisonment. However, it appears that he's had a shift in perspective while serving time: he intends to obtain his driver's license upon his release. He made this announcement during an appearance on the talk show "Kölner Treff" on WDR.

Ramadan explained in the interview that driving without a license was a reckless decision he made, believing he could evade the consequences. He acknowledged that his current situation has served as a wake-up call, helping him understand the severity of his actions.

The actor has been incarcerated in Berlin since early August, serving a ten-month sentence that was handed down in February 2022. This sentence was given in relation to 33 instances where he was caught driving without a license. In February 2024, he was again sentenced to ten months in prison for the same offense, despite his previous conviction. He did not disclose the exact length of time he still had to serve.

Open Prison Privileges

Ramadan is currently in an open prison, which affords inmates the opportunity to work outside the prison during the day and return at night. However, they risk losing these privileges if they breach the rules. Ramadan has used this arrangement to his advantage, editing a new series in the editing room and promoting his new film "Haltlos".

"Haltlos" is a film starring Lilith Stangenberg that will hit cinemas next Thursday (October 24th). Ramadan has been actively promoting the film on Instagram, announcing screenings in his presence that will take place in cities such as Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Berlin. The Berlin Senate's justice administration initially did not disclose details about the nature of Ramadan's privileges, citing "data protection reasons" in response to a recent inquiry.

