Prison officer in Hamburg sentenced for violence against inmate

A 41-year-old person was accused of visiting an inmate in July 2023 who was shouting from his cell window and was supposed to be relocated. According to the prosecution, the inmate provoked the officer through gestures, which led to a verbal altercation between the two.

Subsequently, the correctional officer is said to have pushed the inmate to the ground, restrained him, and continued to hit him. Even when colleagues arrived to handcuff the inmate, the officer allegedly continued to strike him. The inmate reportedly sustained head and body bruises, spinal and pelvic trauma, abrasions, and a lip injury.

The 41-year-old individual faced charges in the local court for their actions towards the correctional officer. Despite the prisoner's provocation, the use of violence was not deemed a fine correction to the situation. The public prosecutor's office strongly advocated for imprisonment as a consequence. The correctional officer's daily rate remained unaffected by the incident, sparking public outrage. Despite the injury, the prisoner was transferrable to another prison facility in Hamburg.

