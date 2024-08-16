Prison Break Occurs in Haiti

Fugitives have broken out from a coastal city jail in Haiti. "Le Nouvelliste" newspaper reported that the guards staged a walkout, asking for improved work conditions. Official spokesperson Vension François voiced concern about an uprising, hinting at potential collusion between justice department officials and the jailbreak in Saint-Marc.

Authorities solicited the general public's assistance in identifying the escapades prisoners, yet failed to disclose the exact number of breakouts. Gunfire echoed around the prison. Scattered social media clips showcased smoke and blaze ascending from the incarceration center. The exact number of inmates lodged within the jail remained unclear.

This represents the third prison breakout in Haiti within the year. In March, criminal organizations liberated thousands of inmates by storming the two largest penal institutions in capital Port-au-Prince. This offense orchestrated an escalating chain of events that culminated in Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation.

Haiti's penitentiaries suffer from enormous overcrowding, resulting in lengthy pretrial detentions due to the overwhelmed judicial system. In 2021, only 16% of the nation's 11,816 prisoners had been lawfully convicted, as per the United Nations. Also, persisting water and food scarcities, alongside chronic undernourishment, contribute to troubling prison conditions. Last year, these unfavorable conditions led to the demise of 185 prisoners, largely due to diseases caused by malnutrition.

