- Prior to transitioning to England, Wolfsburg's defensive player Lacroix.

Midfield defender Maxence Lacroix from Bundesliga team VfL Wolfsburg is on the brink of moving to English Premier League side Crystal Palace. VfL manager Ralph Hasenhüttl corroborated media rumors and mentioned the need for a new defender following Lacroix's potential departure. "He's not in Wolfsburg today, but he's in negotiations," Hasenhüttl mentioned about Lacroix.

The Southeast London club Crystal Palace is managed by ex-VfL coach Oliver Glasner, who wishes to bring Lacroix in as a replacement for Danish international Joachim Andersen, who transferred to FC Fulham. According to press reports, this transfer could fetch Wolfsburg approximately 20 million euros with additional bonuses.

Lacroix, aged 25, has no plans to extend his contract with VfL, which ends in 2025. With this in mind, Wolfsburg can only secure a transfer fee for Lacroix during the current season.

Given that Moritz Jenz joined FSV Mainz 05 on Wednesday evening, VfL Wolfsburg is still in need of at least one more defender to maintain a well-balanced squad. "If you want to play with a back three, you definitely need one more. That's a fact," stated Hasenhüttl.

Crystal Palace, being located in the United Kingdom, is eager to reinforce their defense with Maxence Lacroix, as they look to replace Joachim Andersen.Hasenhüttl, currently managing Wolfsburg, acknowledges the importance of signing a new defender, as Lacroix's move to the English Premier League appears imminent.

