United States Soccer or Simply, U.S. Soccer Game - Prior to the transition, Marco Reus was making efforts to connect with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The proposition of moving Marco Reus to Los Angeles Galaxy was instigated by the player himself. As General Manager Will Kuntz shared during Reus' presentation in Los Angeles, "I received a call from his team while I was just so happeningly on a rooftop terrace in Cologne, inquiring if I'd be interested in signing Marco for Galaxy." Following the expiration of Reus' contract with Borussia Dortmund after a twelve-year tenure, the two-time German Footballer of the Year opted for a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Upon refraining from continuing his football career with Dortmund, Reus deliberated on his subsequent steps. "I pondered over what my next move would be. It was indisputable that I wished to carry on playing football," expressed Reus. "I determined that I would not persist in Germany or Europe. I had my initial interaction with Galaxy in May," disclosed the 35-year-old football prodigy. "There were countless possibilities for me to venture into other ventures, but I persisted. This was my last opportunity to immerse myself in a different culture and setting."

The transition to Los Angeles did not transpire effortlessly. Charlotte FC held the jurisdiction over a transfer to the USA and required financial remuneration. "They insisted on receiving our desired compensation, or else Marco would not join the MLS. These rules exist for a reason, but it's infuriating in such instances," admitted Kuntz. "However, typically, one must entice a player to join, and we're overjoyed that he expressed interest in us and reached out to us."

Reus' function within the current Western Conference table-topping team is yet to be assigned. This will be addressed in conversations with coach Greg Vanney prior to his potential debut against Atlanta United on August 24. "He boasts remarkable versatility, and we intend to leverage him in various capacities. That might involve utilizing him in midfield or up front. His prowess is evident, and he will bolster our squad," stated Vanney. In the Los Angeles Galaxy squad, Reus will don the number 18 jersey, a number that marked the commencement of his professional career at Rot Weiss Ahlen.

Despite his long-term association with Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus decided to explore new opportunities. Borussia Dortmund and Reus negotiated his departure, allowing him to join the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Read also: