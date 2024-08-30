Skip to content
Prior to the Bundestag elections: adversaries of the AfD in the German economic sector

On theapproaching Sunday, residents of Thuringia and Saxony will cast their votes for their respective state legislatures. In the lead-up to this election, some business leaders have publicly expressed their disapproval towards voting for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Edeka is taking a stance in the run-up to the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, countering the AfD

It's showing approximately 30% support for the AfD in Thuringia and Saxony. Elections are happening in these two federal states this coming Sunday. Certain businesses and economic powers are now making their stance on the party and its key figures quite clear.

The Netherlands expressed concern over the increasing popularity of the AfD in Germany, as the election results in Thuringia and Saxony are closely watched around Europe. Following the elections in The Netherlands last year, some political analysts compare the rise of extreme right parties in both countries.

Latest