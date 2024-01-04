Schools - Principal in Burg: Everything is subject to evaluation

The principal of the school in Burg im Spreewald still sees a lot of work to be done at the institution in view of the right-wing extremist incidents last year. "My impression so far is that we have around ten percent of pupils in each class who have anti-democratic attitudes," Markus Mandel told the weekly newspaper Die Zeit (Thursday edition).

This is also confirmed by the "Youth in Brandenburg" study by the University of Potsdam. The analysis, for which 75 pupils from the Burger school were also surveyed, showed that children and young people with right-wing extremist attitudes were more frequently represented there than on average in Brandenburg, explained the school principal.

Mandel has been in charge of the school since last summer, after the then principal left the primary and secondary school at her own request. The institution had made headlines for months last year following an initially anonymous letter from two teachers. In April, the teacher had described how they were confronted with right-wing extremism, sexism and homophobia on a daily basis at the school in Burg. They then faced hostility from the right and eventually left the school for the summer.

Mandel described how he had found some of the teaching staff very divided when he started at the school. And in some classes, camps had formed between left-wing and right-wing views, making it almost impossible to teach there.

The hostile teachers have now agreed on "a kind of peaceful coexistence" and tensions have decreased, according to the principal, who speaks of a "pacified" institution. In many classes, it is possible to talk to each other again.

According to the principal, he is currently gaining an overview of the extent to which racist and right-wing extremist opinions are really represented in the student body, how long these tendencies have existed at the school and why there has been an inadequate response to them. In addition, a democracy concept is being developed for the school. According to Mandel, it should ensure that political education is given greater importance across all subjects.

Initial activities have already been initiated. In September, for example, all tenth grade classes visited the memorial site of the Lieberose satellite camp in Jamlitz. Sixth and seventh graders worked on a song with a black rapper, described the principal. In addition, a seminar was held with a drop-out initiative from the right-wing scene. A trip to the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp is planned for the ninth grade this year.

The authorities are still keeping an eye on the school. "We've known for a few days that the education authority is going to turn the school upside down in the new year," said Mandel. "Everything we do here will be subject to an assessment." This will not only be pleasant for the staff.

Interview in the weekly newspaper "die Zeit"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de