Princess Kate enchants with Diana's earrings

Traditionally, the British royal family attends the Christmas service in Sandringham on December 25. This year, Diana is also present in some way: Princess Kate commemorates her mother-in-law, who died far too young, with special pieces of jewelry.

Princess Kate was once again the fashionable eye-catcher during the British royal family's walk to the Christmas service. While the royal couple traditionally wore muted tones, she presented herself in bright blue. Her festive look also included a small tribute to her famous mother-in-law: she wore earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana (1961-1997).

For the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Kate chose a blue coat by Alexander McQueen and bespoke "Glen 85" boots by Gianvito Rossi. She paired them with Diana's double drop sapphire earrings.

Before her accidental death, the first wife of King Charles III had written a letter about what should happen to her jewelry collection in the future: "I would like you to allocate all my jewelry to my sons' share so that their wives can have or use it in due course. I will leave the exact distribution of the jewelry to your discretion." And so it was kept in the royal house. Both William and Harry received many of the precious pieces.

Along with a sapphire engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth around 300,000 pounds (around 346,000 euros), Prince William also gave his Kate the earrings after proposing to her in 2010. Princess Diana originally received the double drop pair along with other jewels as a wedding gift from Fahd of Saudi Arabia (1921-2005). She wore the complete set when she attended a state reception in Brisbane in 1983. Two years later, she wore the jewelry again to celebrate the birth of Prince Harry.

Kate also loves the earring set. The earrings are one of her most worn pairs. The Princess of Wales is also a big fan of Alexander McQueen and wore the same coat in green during a trip to Boston.

