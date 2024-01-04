Princess Charlotte enchants Royal fans

Not everyone in the British royal family always shines with exemplary behavior. But Princess Charlotte simply has it down pat. The eight-year-old proves this with a sweet gesture after attending church at Christmas. A video of it is currently going viral.

She is number three in line to the British throne - behind father William, Prince of Wales, and brother George (10). But the public is already following Princess Charlotte's (8) every move very closely: What is she doing? What does she say?

Now a 21-second TikTok clip, recorded by a royal fan, has gone viral. The short video has now been clicked on five million times. And that's because of the cute words Charlotte addressed to her cousin Mia Tindall (9).

This church visit is an annual tradition in the British royal family: on Christmas Day, King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William and Princess Kate attend a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis (5). The route to and from the service is traditionally lined with fans. They present the royals with flowers and cuddly toys and, with a bit of luck, exchange a few words with them. This was also the case on Christmas Day 2023.

"Best version of the monarchy"

A TikTok user has now captured how the youngest royals enthusiastically help the adults to receive the best Christmas wishes and small gifts from their subjects. Prince George happily brandishes a big teddy bear. Princess Charlotte's arms are also quickly filled. When a female fan wants to present her with another bouquet of flowers, it leads to the sweet scene that has touched millions online ever since.

Charlotte's cousin Mia Tindall, granddaughter of Princess Anne and Charlotte's close friend, wants to receive the bouquet instead of the full Charlotte. But to uphold royal etiquette, Mia turns to Charlotte and asks: "May I?" Charlotte smiles and gives her royal permission: "You take them." ("You take them.") One user writes of the "best version of the monarchy" in view of the royal offspring and praises their close relationship.

Shortly before, Mia had already enchanted an audience of millions at the same Christmas walk, this time on X, by happily accepting a bouquet of red roses from Princess Catherine.

