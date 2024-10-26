Prince William's Earthshot Prize unveils star-studded roster for annual awards occasion

The Earthshot Prize is a ambitious environmental endeavor initiated by Prince William in 2020, aiming to propose green solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental issues.

Porter, who regarded co-hosting the event as an "honor," stated in a release: "I'm so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can't wait to be part of an evening celebrating creativity, human ingenuity, and artistic expression in all its various forms."

Matheba expressed her excitement, saying she was "eager to honor these exceptional innovators who are significantly impacting our planet."

The eco-award ceremony, scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa in early November, will also feature special performances and appearances from Nigerian musician Davido, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, South African composer Lebo M, alongside the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and internationally acclaimed DJ and producer, Uncle Ace.

The 15 Earthshot Prize finalists come from six continents, marking the first-time participation of France, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Nepal in the competition. The winners will be chosen by Prince William and a panel of experts including José Andrés, Queen Rania of Jordan, and David Attenborough. Each of the five winners will be awarded £1 million (approximately $1.3 million) to expand their solutions.

Since its launch, the scheme has provided more than £75 million (around $100 million) in direct funding and in-kind support, according to organizers. The competition has five categories: "Protect and Restore Nature," "Clean Our Air," "Revive Our Oceans," "Build a Waste Free World," and "Fix Our Climate."

Supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum, actor and activist Nina Dobrev, Canadian model Winnie Harlow, and performer Tobe Nwigwe will announce the five category winners.

As the event celebrates the work of global environmental innovators, it also aims to highlight innovation from across the African continent.

The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast globally through a special partnership with YouTube. Earthshot Week runs from November 4 to 7, culminating with the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 6.

