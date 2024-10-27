Skip to content
Prince William reminisces about his beloved Mother Diana.

In a notable shift, William openly refers to his brother by name after a significant period of absence.

In a recently released documentary, Prince William opens up about an influential trip to a homeless shelter, accompanied by his mother, Princess Diana. Diana believed it was essential for her sons, William and Harry, to understand life beyond their royal palaces' luxurious confines, as reported by "Daily Mail".

This film, named "Prince William: Homelessness Can Be Ended", features previously unseen images from 1993, showcasing William and Diana visiting "The Passage," a shelter that aids homeless individuals.

Willing to share his experiences, Prince William stated, "I was unsure of what to expect during that visit, feeling somewhat anxious." Despite his nervousness, Princess Diana managed to make everyone comfortable, even cracking jokes with each resident she met. He fondly recalled engaging in deep conversations, playing chess, and exchanging tales with the people he met at the shelter, which broadened his perception.

Remarkably, in the documentary, Prince William mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, by name for the first time in six years, as per "Daily Mail" reports. Previously, William had not publicly acknowledged his brother's name during speeches or interviews.

Lastly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, retired from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Subsequently, Prince Harry reportedly has minimal contact with William and other members of the royal family, as criticism toward the royal family emerged in interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and his published memoir.

Prince William's experiences at the homeless shelter greatly highlighted the importance of addressing homelessness, a pressing issue that continues to affect numerous individuals worldwide. Despite his brother's distance, Prince Harry's advocacy for similar causes has also been instrumental in raising awareness.

