Prince William declines attending the BAFTA TV Awards.

This upcoming Sunday, the British Academy Television Awards will take place in London. Over the years, Prince William has graced the event as a guest, frequently accompanied by his spouse, Kate. Sadly, this time around, the regal elegance of the royals will be absent at the BAFTAs.

As the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010, Prince William has regularly been present at the award ceremonies to honor the best in British cinema and television. However, it seems that the heir to the British throne won't be attending the BAFTA TV Awards this coming Sunday, as reported by the film website "Deadline."

Nevertheless, it's not as though the future king will be completely shut out of the ceremony. According to Deadline, he's planning to record a video message for the nominees and guests. This message would then be played before the presentation at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Interestingly, Prince William did make an appearance at the BAFTA Film Awards in February. Unlike prior years, Princess Kate was unable to accompany him due to her undergoing abdominal surgery. At the time, Kate's cancer diagnosis had not yet been revealed, and William exuded a beaming smile at the event, showing no signs of distress over his wife's situation or his father, King Charles.

While it's typical for the royals to attend only one of the two BAFTA events, Prince William's decision not to come naturally raises suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his wife's illness. Currently, Princess Kate is going through cancer treatment.

"The Crown" stars up for awards

However, it's not only Kate's condition that might be causing Prince William's absence. The BAFTA TV Awards are heavily tied to the monarchy this year, as several stars from "The Crown" have been nominated. Season six of the show explores the rule of Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Nominees include Dominic West (Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), and Salim Daw (Mohamed Al-Fayed). While Prince William's non-attendance might be influenced by family relations, it's also possible that his absence is simply coincidental.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de