Prince Harry is once more lavishing attention upon a genuine monarch.

When Prince Harry stepped away from his senior royal role in 2020, he had to relinquish his patronages. However, he remained dedicated to an organization that supports seriously ill children. Later this month, the 40-year-old will revisit London to fulfill his commitment to this cause.

According to "Daily Mail", Prince Harry will attend the annual awards ceremony of WellChild, a charity that assists seriously ill children, on September 30 in London. It's undisclosed if Meghan will accompany him to the WellChild Awards 2024.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's request for Harry to relinquish most of his royal patronages before his move, he decided to maintain his affiliation with WellChild. At that time, he had been the patron for 16 years.

Harry is "priceless" to WellChild

Over the years, Harry has proven to be "priceless" in raising awareness and fundraising for the organization, as per WellChild. He has attended the awards ceremony 12 times prior to this. As announced by the organization on Instagram, Harry will spend time with the winners and their families at a reception before the ceremony, and present the award for the most inspiring child (aged 4-6), delivering a speech.

Harry stated, "I am honored to attend the WellChild Awards again, where the bravery and accomplishments of children with complex medical conditions are celebrated. These unbelievable young individuals, together with the devoted carers, nurses, and professionals who relentlessly support them, inspire us all."

It's uncertain if Harry will meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, during his stay in London. Just two days before Harry's appearance at the WellChild Awards 2024, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Harry last crossed paths with Charles and William in February, when he visited his father post the news of his illness breaking. Resemblances of reconciliation with Charles and William appear promising. For the first time in three years, Harry received birthday wishes from his father and brother on his 40th birthday last Sunday via Instagram.

