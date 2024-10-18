prince Harry engages with the Surfing Enthusiast

It appears that Prince Harry has been hiding a secret skill since relocating to California in 2020. Evidence of this skill emerged in a video clip posted on Instagram, showcasing the royal figure on a surfboard. Expert opinions support the notion that his performance is far from subpar.

The video, shared by Tahiti surf champion Raimana Van Bastolaer, depicts the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex gracefully beginning his surfing journey from a jet ski. The footage was reportedly captured at a "Surf Ranch" in California, owned by surf legend Kelly Slater.

Van Bastolaer penned a comment alongside the clip, acknowledging Harry's surfing prowess. "Even though we still address you as Prince Harry in Tahiti, in the Surf Ranch, you're my buddy. It was an absolute pleasure to surf alongside you and Mr. Slater." The wave Harry was navigating was created artificially, a practice common in high-level surf competitions.

He's been surfing for some time

The exact timeframe of the recording of Harry surfing remains unclear. The father of Duchess Meghan was last seen in public outside his California residence for approximately two weeks. He then made a series of appearances in New York before traveling to a charity event in London. Subsequently, he journeyed to Africa, where he visited a youth organization he co-founded in Lesotho. Once again, he returned to California, joined by his wife Meghan and their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3).

Rumors suggest that Harry's surfing abilities predate his four-year residence in the United States. According to "The Mirror", he was spotted surfing at a beach retreat in 2012 with his brother, Prince William, in Cornwall. Since his relocation, Harry has reportedly maintained minimal contact with the rest of the royal family, following his public criticisms of them through interviews, a Netflix documentary, and his autobiography.

The surf video, showcasing Harry's skills, has garnered praise from Tahiti surf champion Raimana Van Bastolaer, who referred to the duke as his buddy and praised the 'entertainment' they provided in the Surf Ranch. With his impressive performance, it's clear that Prince Harry's secret talent in surfing is not just a Californian pursuit, but an ability he's been honing for years.

