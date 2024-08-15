foreign trip - Prince Harry and Meghan on the subject of cyberbullying in Colombia

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived in Colombia for a visit. The couple will primarily participate in events focused on cyberbullying. This is their second official overseas trip this year. In May, Meghan and Harry visited the West African nation of Nigeria.

In the capital, Bogotá, they were welcomed by Vice President Francia Marquez at her residence. The purpose of their visit, Marquez said, is "to highlight and address an issue that affects the entire humanity today." Cyberbullying and online discrimination pose a threat to the mental health of all people.

Recently founded support network for parents

Harry (39) and Meghan (43) recently founded a support network for parents due to their own experiences with online harassment. The network aims to advocate for internet companies and politics to implement stronger measures to protect young users from harassment, according to their website.

Meghan first spoke about her suicidal thoughts during her withdrawal from the British royal family in a conversation with talk show host Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Before their rift, Harry and his brother Prince William (42) had jointly advocated for mental health.

Until Sunday in various cities of Colombia

The couple will be traveling in Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali until Sunday. They are expected to meet with young people, women, and leaders in social professions. Additionally, the royals plan to meet with the Colombian team that will participate in the Invictus Games in February 2025. Harry founded the sporting event for wounded soldiers.

Since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan are no longer traveling on behalf of the crown or the British government. Nevertheless, their overseas trips continue to attract significant attention from politics and the media.

