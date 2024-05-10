Prince Harry and Meghan land in Nigeria for a 3-day trip.

The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria due to the country's connection with the Invictus community, Air Vice-Marshal Abidemi Marquis, the sports director of the Nigerian Defense Headquarters, announced during a press gathering. Their initial event took place at a school in Abuja, wherein students and a dance troupe greeted the royal couple. They interacted with students and personnel from the GEANCO Foundation, which focuses on providing menstrual health products and education to girls and women across the nation.

This visit was orchestrated by the chief of defense staff, Christopher Musa, Nigeria's highest-ranking military official. According to Marquis, Meghan was excited to join her husband "as part of her lineage and heritage" since a DNA test in 2022 revealed that she was 43% Nigerian.

The announcement of their visit sparked much enthusiasm among the public weeks prior.

Oyeyemi Aderibigbe, a 38-year-old Lagos-based lawyer, conveyed her admiration for Harry and Meghan, stating, "I have watched Harry's transformation and his pursuit of authentic living... and I love how bold he is. Meghan was my favorite character from the 'Suits' series. She has used her voice to make a difference and openly shared her experiences."

Ife Durosinmi-Etti, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, expressed her happiness about Meghan visiting Nigeria, especially as it is "a place she has loved and been welcomed." Durosinmi-Etti also noted, "Nigerian women are smart, resilient, and multi-talented, which is how I view her, so when I heard about her Nigerian heritage, I was thrilled - she embodies the Nigerian Spirit."

Filled with events

The Sussexes' journey to Nigeria marks their first visit as a couple to the country. Harry traveled to Abuja after a brief stop in London for a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an event for injured, sick, or wounded military personnel and veterans.

Meghan arrived from Los Angeles, and their itinerary includes visiting a military rehabilitation center and various organizations committed to aiding veterans' well-being, Marquis informed the press. Further, the duke is expected to play alongside wounded veterans in a sitting volleyball game on Saturday.

Although classified as a private trip, the couple won't be meeting with Nigerian president Bola Tinubu. Instead, they'll engage with the governors of Lagos and Kaduna State.

In response to media inquiries regarding their lack of a meeting with Tinubu, the UK's high commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, explained, "They're visiting in a private capacity, not an official one, so they won't be meeting with the Nigerian leader."

Frantic difficulties

Nigerian military personnel face significant challenges, most prominently during the Boko Haram insurgency since 2009. Are there any additional details we can provide regarding this matter? And is there data available on the number of casualties?

Nigeria's Defense Headquarters invited the couple to be a part of the Invictus community and participate more extensively in the Invictus Games, a biannual event.

Previous games in Germany witnessed Nigeria's debut alongside Israel and Colombia, making it the first African country to participate.

Marquis disclosed that their involvement in the Invictus Games recovery program elevated the morale of Nigerian soldiers. Moreover, Nigeria is interested in organizing the games.

He further explained that "80% of our soldiers involved in these recovery programs are more hopeful about life and believe it has improved their self-esteem and psychological well-being."

Last year, Cpl. Effiom Antigha, Team Nigeria's captain, revealed to CNN that the Invictus Foundation had significantly impacted his life, "I didn't think I could involve myself in sporting activities before, but the Invictus Foundation has helped me get active physically and mentally."

