Prince Albert shows up with mysterious spots on his face

At a public appearance, Prince Albert II of Monaco showed up with prominent red spots on his forehead and bald head. The visible skin changes, which were not present a few days ago, have sparked speculation about the 66-year-old's health.

Prince Albert II was present yesterday alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a commemoration ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in the French Provence. During the festivities at the national military cemetery of Boulouris, the 66-year-old was seen with mysterious red spots on his forehead and balding head. The prince of Monaco did not hide the skin changes, but also did not explain them, which has led to speculation about a possible illness. This is especially the case since the man of Princess Charlene has had to undergo multiple surgeries for skin problems on his face and head in the past. In 2014, Prince Albert had a benign mole removed, similar procedures followed in 2019 and 2022.

According to beauty doctor Tom Wendel, who was asked by the "Bild" newspaper about Albert's spots, they could be Actinic Keratosis. This is an early form of skin cancer where initially small red spots develop into firm, scaly nodules over time. "They develop over years, usually on the so-called 'sun terraces' of the skin due to strong UV radiation," explains Wendel.

Spot-free six days ago

Actinic Keratosis is a warning sign of the skin and should be treated because if it grows into the dermis, a malignant skin tumor, such as a basal cell carcinoma, can develop.

However, the red spots on Prince Albert's face could also be a sun allergy or another skin irritation.

Six days ago, he was still beaming, spot-free, on the podium alongside Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Olympic Games in Paris.

