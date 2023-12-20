Skip to content
Prime Minister serves up classics for Christmas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) tends to stick to the classic Christmas menu. "Christmas Eve is always potato salad with sausages," said the head of government on Wednesday. "Of course", roast goose then follows on Christmas Day.

Woidke lives with his family in the small town of Forst on the border with Poland. "When it comes to presents, I agree with my wife: the greatest gift is to have time for each other," said Woidke last year when asked what he gives as presents.

Source: www.stern.de

