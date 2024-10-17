Prime Minister Rutte affirms NATO's commitment to safeguarding Ukraine's existence.

19:32 Czech Munitions Support for Ukraine to Persist Till 2025

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands have shown support for an ongoing munitions initiative for Ukraine in the upcoming year. As per a declaration published on X, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, along with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and Dutchman Dick Schoof, stated that the munitions initiative should continue in 2025. A collective of 18 nations, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, had contributed approximately $1.8 billion (€1.66 billion) by June to procure 500,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, with a focus on large-caliber ammunition for artillery and tanks.

19:00 Thiele Slams "Victory Plan": "Ukraine Can't Save Itself and Now Wants to Save EU"

Military analyst Ralph Thiele has strongly criticized Selenskyj's "victory plan," stating that it could potentially lead to a "significant escalation." In a ntv interview, he alleges that the president is utilizing desperate rhetoric and explains why such a strategy is not advisable.

18:24 Selenskyj Threatens with Nuclear Option at EU Summit

Selenskyj has implicitly hinted at rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons if it is unable to join NATO. "What other choice do we have? Either Ukraine will possess nuclear weapons or we must be part of an alliance," the Ukrainian president stated at a Brussels press conference. He explained that he is aware of no other functioning alliance besides NATO. Regarding potential US resistance to Ukraine's NATO membership, Selenskyj disclosed that he has already talked to former US President Donald Trump about the issue, and he believes the former president comprehends his position. Selenskyj reiterated that Ukraine desires to join NATO, not acquire nuclear weapons. He expressed no understanding for American concerns that welcoming Ukraine into NATO could inadvertently draw the United States into a conflict. "An invitation is a preventative measure to demonstrate that it's not Putin who is altering the world," Selenskyj said, alluding to Russian President Putin's war policies.

18:09 Ukraine: Norway to Deliver Six F-16 Fighter Jets Soon

Norway will soon provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, as reported by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook following a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Björn Arild Gram. The first aircraft from the US-based Lockheed Martin were commissioned into the Ukrainian service in early August, marking a significant milestone for Ukraine in countering Russian air superiority with more modern combat aircraft.

17:43 Umbach: West to Disappoint Ukraine Again - "Victory Plan" Remains Wishlist

President Zelensky's "Victory Plan" contains familiar demands with little novelty. Many items on the list may be challenging to implement. In the past, the West has shown how hesitant its support for Ukraine has been, says security expert Frank Umbach.

17:13 Report: USA Alters Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Newer CadetsThe USA is focusing on training newer Ukrainian cadets for F-16 pilots instead of experienced air force personnel, according to a "Wall Street Journal" report, citing US officials. This change in training approaches could extend the time it takes for Kyiv to have a full squadron of Western-built aircraft by several months. The shift in training is due to a shortage of experienced Ukrainian pilots, the report says. Some officials also believe that younger cadets are more open to Western-style training. Ukraine is desperate for additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to bolster its air defense. In August, one of the country's top combat pilots was killed, and one of its few F-16 fighter jets was destroyed in a crash. The former commander of the MiG-29 squadron had just completed the training program. The crash raised concerns about whether Ukrainian pilots were being prematurely thrust into battle without sufficient preparation. Training for US Air Force pilots takes about two years, the "Wall Street Journal" cites retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula.

16:48 Zelensky on Scholz: We Need His Long-Range WeaponsTo implement his plan for victory against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is relying on a change in tactics from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We require his long-range weapons. That's the most crucial factor," says the president of the war-ravaged nation, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has yet to approve. Providing these missiles would support Ukraine's "Victory Plan," which includes possessing sufficient weapons to deter Russia from further attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz justifies his refusal to provide Taurus missiles by pointing out that they could potentially reach Moscow from Ukraine. However, Zelensky made it clear that Germany has no right to dictate whether weapons from other nations should be used against Russian targets. He respects Scholz's perspective, but Scholz cannot tell Ukraine to attack or refrain from attacking because he has yet to provide any weapons, said the 46-year-old. The effectiveness of long-range weapons was evident in the past, Zelensky said, citing Ukrainian army attacks on Russian targets on the Crimean peninsula, where 23 enemy ships were destroyed, and Ukrainian, British, and French weapons were used. Regarding Ukraine's request for swift NATO membership, Zelensky said Scholz has neither expressed opposition nor support. "So we're still in the process," he said.

Russia intends to construct nuclear-powered submarines for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This move could reduce transport time by almost half through the Northern Sea Route, as per Mikhail Kowaltschuk, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurchatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research facility. Kowaltschuk introduced the submarine project at a recent industry conference in St. Petersburg.

16:15 UK Police Probe Package Explosion at Post Office, Ponders European Connection

The UK police are currently investigating a package bomb explosion at a post office. They are also scrutinizing any potential links to similar incidents happening throughout Europe, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. Echoing similar events in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation, whilst Moscow has been speculated by BfV President Thomas Haldenwang to be behind the incident. In early October, MI5 chief Ken McCallum warned of potential Russian disruption and serious damages to Ukraine's supporters.

15:48 CNN to Shadow Ukrainian Elite Drone Squad on Battlefield

In late September, CNN will join a Ukrainian combat drone team in tracking a weapon launch, all the way through to detonation. The squad has successfully executed numerous such attacks, even penetrating deep into Russian territories.

15:27 France Wraps Up Delivery of Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine

France is sending newly developed kamikaze drones to Ukraine. The drones have undergone successful testing, as confirmed by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The newly-engineered drones have a 45-minute operational time and can locate, identify, and neutralize both stationary and mobile targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of these remote-controlled explosive devices will be sent to Ukraine, with the kamikaze drones serving as an essential addition to the Caesar howitzers that France is providing Ukraine.

15:02 Weber Doubts the Implementability of Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan"

Security expert Joachim Weber believes that some demands outlined in Zelenskyy's "victory plan" are not feasible. In an interview with ntv, Weber explains why these announcements are still viable from Ukraine's perspective and highlights the urgent need for NATO to devise a backup strategy.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Vote for "Neglect Propaganda" Ban

Russian lawmakers have approved a draft legislation in the preliminary round to prohibit the propagation of child neglect. The law was supported unanimously by legislators, as indicated by a live parliament broadcast. Vyacheslav Volodin, the parliamentary speaker, urged parliamentarians to support the ban, stating that "a war is underway on the ideological front." The legislation would cover numerous types of content, including on the internet, in media, advertisement, or films. Violations could result in fines for individuals of up to 3,800 euros and penalties of up to five million rubles for corporations.

14:09 Discontent Believers Attack Soldiers and Storm Church in Ukraine

The military governor responsible for the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy has ordered that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will be transferred to another religious denomination. Enraged followers of the Moscow Patriarch stormed the church, causing disturbances and injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Promotes "Threats-based Peace" in Brussels Dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued for his approach to achieving peace through threats during talks with the EU leaders in Brussels. Zealenskyy suggested that Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should supply a missile package to Ukraine to create a sense of intimidation.

13:25 Convict: Imprisoned US Citizen Suffers Torture in Russian Custody

A recently released Ukrainian soldier claimed that US citizen Stephen Hubbard, who was imprisoned for six and a half years in Russia for purportedly acting as a mercenary in Ukraine, continues to experience torture while incarcerated. Soldier Igor Tychyko informed that Hubbard endures beatings, malnutrition, and sexual assaults at the hands of Russian prison guards. The Moscow court had sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months for his involvement in military activities for Ukraine earlier this month.

12:50 Seismic Shock: Experts Warn of Looming Russian Ghost Fleet

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil slick traces across the world's oceans, posing an environmental hazard. According to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian vessels have caused significant spills in at least nine instances over the past few years. The report suggests a growing fleet of over 600 ships operating under Moscow's command, with ownership frequently concealed. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in the event of a leak or catastrophic incident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labels these ships as a "major threat" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a time bomb."

12:23 Land Heavily Contaminated with Unexploded Ordnance - Kyiv Seeks International Assistance

Ukraine is making every effort to clear vast areas of landmines and other unexploded ordnance as quickly as possible. Success relies on support from partners, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also present is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large areas of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance due to Russian and Ukrainian combat actions.

11:58 Russian Response to Victory Plan

Russia remains committed to portraying its war in Ukraine as successful, reacting calmly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan". Meanwhile, dissenting voices are growing in Russia, with some like imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin referring to a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Advance at Pokrovsk Could Lead to Significant Drop in Ukrainian Steel Production

Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian forces capture a key coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian Steel Association. The mine produces a specific type of coal required for coke, a vital component in steel production, which is Ukraine's second-largest export earner after agriculture. Metal exports in the first eight months of the year were valued at nearly $2 billion - a critical sum for maintaining Ukraine's financial stability. The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is situated 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine supplies coal for coke production, which is essential in steelmaking and is Ukraine's second-largest revenue source after agriculture, according to Reuters. The eastern front near the city has witnessed intense fighting for several months and has been the primary focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as an essential logistics center for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, steel product exports in the first eight months of 2024 were nearly $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky Heads to Brussels: "The Most Crucial Thing Now is More Protection for Ukraine Before Winter"

Before the commencement of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding new assistance for his country's "victory plan". "The most important thing now is more protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky states in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he uploaded on Telegram. The Ukrainian president intends to present his "victory plan" to his European counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he adds further. "We must bring an end to this war in a just manner."

here.

11:05 Australia to Offer Ukraine Several Abrams Tanks

Australia is preparing to donate 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth around €150 million, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on his government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Talks with Moscow Possible Only from Position of Strength

The new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte believes that Ukraine should embark on talks with Russia only from a position of strength. "We are prepared, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until then, he (Zelensky) can count on continued support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Engagement I've Ever Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military Vehicle

A Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from a surprisingly close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterward, a second Ukrainian tank opens fire on the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side involved two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Aerial Attacks in Syria: Ten Lives LostRussia's military expansion isn't limited to Ukraine. Reports from activists suggest Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria on Wednesday evening, resulting in ten fatalities and 30 injuries. Among the deceased near Idlib was a young child, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen children were among the casualties. The observatory claims that Russian strikes targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on Idlib's outskirts.

09:24 Tragic Incident in Moscow Region: Deputy Commander KilledIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit met an untimely end. On Wednesday, an unidentified assailant shot and killed 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov in his car, as reported by various independent Russian sources. Klenkov had recently returned from Ukraine's warfront.

08:55 Pessimistic Outlook from Russian Ultra-Nationalist on Offensive CampaignRussian ultranationalist Igor Girkin, currently detained in Russia, expresses pessimism over the war's successes. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin believes the summer and autumn offensive campaigns have fallen short of their objectives and are unlikely to achieve them before the so-called mud season. Girkin even predicts a "strategic military defeat." Girkin, wanted internationally in connection with Malaysia Airlines Flight 17's downing, asserts the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and Donetsk region offensives have merely pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. Girkin suggests Russian forces would likely need to employ their reserves to counter the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives, maintaining minimal territorial losses, conducting powerful counterattacks, saving unused reserves, and preserving morale in the military and society.

08:23 Russia Utilizes Waves of Drone Attacks against UkraineRussia continues to bombard Ukraine with drone attacks. In the latest assault, the Ukrainian military reports destroying 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack. It is suggested that electronic countermeasures and crashes took down 27 more drones. Two drones headed towards Belarus, while five drones hit infrastructure in regions nearby the frontline, with Mykolaiv's southern Ukrainian region reporting energy infrastructure attacks. No casualties were reported, and power outages were noted in specific regions, as per the regional governor, Vitaliy Kim.

07:55 Ukrainian Security Chief of Ukrenergo DetainedUkraine's security service (SBU) apprehended a Ukrenergo security chief for allegedly justifying the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, advocating for civilians' deaths, and providing insights into infrastructure attacks' impacts. Ukrenergo suspended one of its employees in relation to the case. The company stated that justifications for Russian aggression are unacceptable to its team, and it has suffered losses – nine employees have been killed during work due to Russian attacks, and eleven are currently serving at the frontline. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and asset seizure.

07:23 NATO Invitation to Ukraine Not Immediate, Says US Ambassador to NATOThe NATO does not plan to invite Ukraine to the alliance as soon as possible, according to US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America." Smith stated that NATO's stance on this issue is clear, mentioning its 75th anniversary summit's statement – Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership, but NATO is not yet discussing a short-term invitation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, emphasizing Ukraine's NATO invitation as a central aspect.

06:56 White House Reschedules Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting to NovemberFollowing a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a discussion of new financial aid for Ukraine, the US government has rescheduled the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will hold it virtually. The session was originally scheduled for October 12 in Germany but was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led alliance of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, which meets at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 "Advanced" Russian Weapons Found with Hezbollah by IsraelIsraeli forces have reportedly discovered "advanced" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia fortifications in southern Lebanon, as per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement to French daily "Le Figaro." He claimed that only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River according to a 2006 UN resolution. Netanyahu asserted that Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, containing the newly discovered Russian weapons.

06:02 Ukraine Holds Distressing Milestone MeetingA gathering on mine removal in Ukraine is happening today in Lausanne. The UN regards Ukraine as the most mine-ridden nation globally. Potentially, an area larger than Bavaria's twin, is a safety concern, along with mined marine regions. Since the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 casualties from mines and unburst munitions have been recorded - including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. More than 2,100 mine removal specialists are at work. They've surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equal to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukraine Under Air Threat, Drone AttacksWidespread areas of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones throughout the night. Air alerts are active in most regions, but no harm has been reported yet. Meanwhile, Russia's air defense system is said to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border region, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Collaborate on Munitions ProductionUkraine and Lithuania are planning to establish a munitions factory together, as stated by Lithuania's Ministry of Economy. This factory will produce various RDX explosives. Construction is expected to commence in Lithuania in the following year.

00:04 UK DHL Warehouse Incident: Investigators Pursue Russia LinkFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, counter-terrorism authorities are probing a potential Russian-led sabotage. The Guardian reports that on July 22, an explosion took place at the warehouse, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package shipped by air. No injuries were reported. In Germany, a similar incident happened at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig simultaneously, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Unnamed sources suggest a Russian-facilitated act.

23:01 Zelensky to Join NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to take part in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per a revised meeting agenda. Today, Zelensky announced his victory plan, which includes an invitation for NATO membership.

You can review the previous events here.)

Here are 2 sentences that contain the words 'Military operations' and follow the given text:

The Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands have shown support for an ongoing munitions initiative for Ukraine in the upcoming year, with the expectation that military operations will continue to require munitions support until 2025.

In a ntv interview, military analyst Ralph Thiele strongly criticized Selenskyj's "victory plan," stating that it could potentially lead to a "significant escalation" in military operations.

Read also: