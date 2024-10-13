Prime Minister Rama implies that Putin aided Ukraine in joining the EU through his invasion.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama is optimistic about the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery, anticipating a final agreement on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA. His aim is to bring Albania to EU accession readiness by 2030. Addressing Reuters TV, Rama mentioned, "Tomorrow is crucial to establish the CEFTA mechanism." At the Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in the negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, considered a precursor to EU accession. Rama commended the Berlin Process, launched in 2014, as strengthening cooperation between the six Western Balkans countries and bringing them closer to the EU. Surprisingly, Rama added, Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine had helped this alliance. "That was when the European Union recognized that the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans was more than just theoretical," Rama pointed out. Since the Russian attack, negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro have gained momentum. Rama's government aims to make Albania ready for accession by 2030, at which point the EU will reveal its true intentions.

18:47 Russians Attack Nikopol with Suicide Drones Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Ukraine, four times during the day, as per Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, via Telegram. The attacks employed suicide drones, damaging two vehicles but no casualties were reported. Expert investigations are ongoing to assess the extent of the damage. According to Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform", Nikopol was targeted 20 times the day before.

18:17 Ukraine Records 80 Engagements Along Front Lines The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 80 engagements along the front lines since the day began, via a Facebook post. Seventeen battles are still ongoing in seven different front sectors. Border settlements in the Sumy region were bombarded with artillery from Russian territory. The Russian air force also conducted air strikes on Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, utilizing 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Ukraine Calls for International Arrest Warrants for Russian Soldiers Involved in Prisoner Executions Following allegations of Russian soldiers executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha requested international assistance. Sybiha urged the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers." He advocated for international observers and medical personnel to be granted access to prisoner-of-war facilities. Sybiha lamented, "Executions are becoming more frequent, 95 percent of prisoners of war are being tortured, according to UN statistics." The situation stems from reports of nine Ukrainian soldiers being executed by Russian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region after surrendering due to lack of ammunition. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv initiated investigations, as reported by Ukrainska Prawda (see entry at 15:39).

17:27 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss New Iran Sanctions and Ukraine Aid EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss potential new sanctions against Iran due to its reported ballistic missile supply to Russia. Another discussion on the agenda involves Ukraine's current situation, with a video call planned with Ukraine's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved an additional 35 billion euros in aid for Ukraine.

17:10 NATO Secretary General Rutte Visits Germany to Meet with Pistorius New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is traveling to Germany to meet with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. NATO announced Rutte's visit to the new NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden on Monday to discuss Ukraine aid, as well as a visit to NGC ACO in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Claims Strike on Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region Russia claimed to have targeted a Ukrainian troop concentration near the border with its Kursk region using guided bombs, according to the Russian defense ministry. However, there has been no confirmation or response from the Ukrainian side.

16:15 Investigation: German Troops Potentially Competed with Russian Military PersonnelThe German Federal Defense Ministry is investigating claims that German soldiers may have participated in a competition alongside Russian military personnel. The "Bild" newspaper reported this allegation, referencing the International Military Sports Council (CISM). According to the article, CISM-organized archery competitions took place in Bangladesh near the end of February 2024. The newspaper shares a photograph showing Russian soldiers standing next to German delegation leader, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Lithuania has heavily criticized the German Defense Ministry for participating in competitions involving Russia, as it has been boycotting such events since 2022. A representative from Lithuania's Defense Ministry's hybrid threats department believes Russia aims to gain international recognition through its competition involvement despite ongoing sanctions. In response to the images' publicity on Friday, the German Defense Ministry discussed the matter with the relevant leaders. According to a ministry spokesperson, the German Armed Forces competing soldiers at the CISM competition were reminded that such photographs are unacceptable.

14:46 Ukraine Claims Russian Soliders Killed POWsUkraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez is requesting an investigation into claims that Russian soldiers have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. In a statement on the Telegram messaging service, Lubinez referred to this as the "latest Russian crime." According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState," Russian troops allegedly shot nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. In response to similar reports in early October, Ukraine's prosecutor general stated that Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no comment from the Russian side as of yet.

14:22 Russia Likely Overstated Black Sea Exercise ParticipantsBritish intelligence believes that Russia may have exaggerated the number of ships involved in its strategic naval exercise OKEAN-24 in September. The drill, according to the British Defense Ministry, was primarily focused on demonstrating the fleet's capabilities during the ongoing conflict. Intelligence suggests that Russia was initially wary of conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This is the first naval exercise Russia has held since 2021. The statement states that excercises were likely canceled due to the war in Ukraine before 2022. According to the Russian General Staff, Russia has lost 28 warships and a submarine since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are reportedly reducing Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas using homemade naval drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:09 Report: Disabled Children Exploited for War Materials Production in RussiaA joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups discovered a disturbing practice. According to reports, Russia has been utilizing intellectually disabled children and adults to produce weapons for its conflict against Ukraine. The Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" shares this information, citing the platform "Resolute Support". Shocking footage has appeared on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, showing exploited children and adults laboring for free to manufacture parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigations have established a direct link between the organization "Craftsmen" that employs these laborers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" that provides Craftsmen with workers, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

14:00 Kremlin: Putin Open to Talks with ScholzRussian President Vladimir Putin continues to express a willingness to engage in dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin statements. "We have consistently stated that we are open to communication," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax. However, no proposal for a telephone conversation has been made from the German side as of yet. Peskov addressed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement that Putin is no longer willing to interact with Scholz personally.

12:56 Gynaecologist: Sexual Violence in Ukraine Committed in Two WavesGynecologist Natalia Lelyukh works with Ukrainian women who have endured sexual violence at the hands of Russian soldiers in occupied territories. In her research, Lelyukh believes that the violence is not centered on sexuality, but rather power. The women affected range in age from five to 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts typically occurs in two waves," Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine". "The first wave occurs during territorial conquests, when the invaders seek to exert their control," Lelyukh explained. According to the physician, many survivors endure these attacks. The second wave occurs following Russian troop withdrawals from previously occupied territories. This phase marks a traumatic and brutal end for the women. "It's incomprehensible that so many people are capable of such inhumane actions, not just one individual, but many participants," Lelyukh stated.

12:49 Russia claims victory over another village near PokrovskRussian military forces have conquered another village in their push towards eastern Ukraine, as mentioned in their statements. The Russian defense ministry has announced that they have taken control of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway southeast of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been fiercely defended by the Ukrainians against relentless Russian attacks for several months now.

12:20 Zelenskyy calls for immediate help against Russian invaders - 900 guided bombsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested immediate aid in the fight against Russian aggression after visiting Germany and other EU countries. In a post on "X", he writes, "Time is of the essence - a strong message must be sent." He further emphasizes that Ukraine's allies have the capability to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, increase Ukraine's long-range capabilities, and ensure timely delivery of defense aid to their troops. The Russians dropped approximately 900 guided bombs over Ukraine last week.

11:58 Iran criticizes planned EU sanctions for Russia's ballistic missile supplyIran has condemned the planned EU sanctions regarding the alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated to news agency Insa, "I have repeated this many times, and I repeat it once more - Iran is not providing ballistic missiles to Russia." The anticipated EU sanctions are hence unjustified and a pretext to exert more pressure on Iran, he added. The EU is set to enforce new sanctions tomorrow, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and missile supply to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine accuses Russia of executing nine POWsUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. He stated on Telegram, "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region by the Russians." Such actions would violate the Geneva Conventions, he wrote, which require that prisoners of war be treated humanely, protected from harm, and released immediately after hostilities cease.

10:52 Documentary film on Russian sexual violence in Ukraine wins awardThe documentary film "He came back", which sheds light on sexual crimes committed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has won a Czech film prize in Prague. The film features two survivors who share their experiences and how they later identified their attackers and their commanding officers. In one case, the film team recreated the crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The film reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, a figure estimated to represent only a fraction of the actual scale by experts.

10:22 Zelenskyy to reveal victory plan to the public soonUkraine's President Zelenskyy will publicly present his "victory plan" to the population within the coming days, according to an advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan, with five components, covers both military and diplomatic aspects, including Ukraine's bid to join NATO. The full details have yet to be disclosed. The plan aims to strengthen Ukraine's future negotiating position and force Russia to seek a just peace, according to Kyiv.

09:37 Russian forces become more lethal with the help of illegal Starlink terminalsRussian forces have become deadlier and more agile with the aid of illegal Starlink terminals. They are now able to coordinate attacks, launch more drones, and bombard Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire. The Washington Post reports this, based on statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from different units in Donetsk. The terminals enable commanders to obtain live drone footage of the battlefield and establish secure communication between soldiers. Despite its illegality, a black market for Starlink terminals has emerged, allowing the Russians to acquire the terminals for use at the front.

09:16 Poland to launch US missile baseAccording to Polish officials, a US air defense missile base will soon become operational in the country's north. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The base near Puck on the Baltic coast is expected to become operational within weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Warsaw is also negotiating with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept both Iranian missiles headed towards the US and Russian missiles targeted at Poland.

08:51 Ukraine reports overnight Russian attacks with 68 drones and four missilesRussia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four ballistic missiles, according to Ukrainian reports. Two Iskander ballistic missiles hit the regions of Poltava and Odessa, the Ukrainian air force stated on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units shot down 31 drones, and an additional 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone remained airborne in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine reports enemy losses of 1,300 troops in the past 24 hoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reports that the Russians suffered 1,300 casualties in the past 24 hours, bringing their total losses since the start of the war in February 2022 to nearly 669,000. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems have been destroyed. The Ukrainian forces have also shot down 45 Russian drones, according to the General Staff.

07:48 Russia declares 13 Ukrainian drones downedRussia's defense department announces the shooting down of 13 Ukrainian drones over three border areas overnight. Air defenses managed to take down six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, as well as one drone in the Bryansk region, according to information shared on Telegram.

07:16 Ukrainian gains reported in Donetsk by DeepStateDeepState, a group of military analysts, shares that Ukrainian forces have reclaimed lost positions near Novohrodivka from Russian troops overnight. However, they also mention Russian advances near Vesely, with Moscow's troops reportedly advancing further in this area.

06:30 Lithuania's election: Major parties back Ukraine supportLithuanians are casting votes for a new parliament today, and early polling suggests a change of government, with the Social Democrats leading the pack to replace the conservative Homeland Union. The "Aušra" populist party is also projected to enter parliament for the first time. All significant Lithuanian parties strongly support Ukraine and advocate for strengthening defense against Russia.

04:39 Older soldiers sent to war by Russia – Study revealsThe soldiers Russia sends to fight in Ukraine are reportedly getting older, as revealed in a study by Russian oppositional media project Mediazona and BBC Russia. They analyzed data from nearly 73,000 soldiers who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine, using data from social and local media. In the first half of the war, the majority of fatalities were between 21 and 23 years old. However, partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment have significantly shifted the average age, with the majority of volunteers being 48 to 50 years old.

01:05 Zelensky seeks to increase Ukraine's arms production with Western investmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to significantly increase Ukraine's arms production with Western investment. "Our industrial capabilities enable us to produce more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than Ukraine's financial capacity permits," he explained in his evening address. The West has the financial resources to help, as many partners currently cannot provide enough support to Ukraine due to their own weapons shortages. During his visit to Paris, a potential Ukrainian-French model for increased cooperation was discussed, which will be further explored at the level of defense ministers.

23:31 Zelensky affirms Ukrainian positions in KurskAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions but we are holding our designated lines," he stated in his evening address. The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense had announced that its forces had reclaimed two villages in Kursk. In August, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated Kursk as part of one of the largest attacks on Russian territory since the war began in February 2022, entering the country with tanks and armored vehicles.

