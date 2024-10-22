Prime Minister Modi of India proposes mediation to Putin, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India once again proposed mediation to cease Russia's attack on Ukraine, spearheaded by President Vladimir Putin. Addressing the situation during their encounter in Russian city of Kazan, broadcasted by the Kremlin and state television, Modi expressed, "We firmly advocate for the prompt return of peace and balance."

Putin initially welcomed Modi with a warm embrace, commending the robust bond between the two nations. Modi was among over 20 leaders of states and governments who visited Russia for the BRICS summit, a gathering of developing economies.

Modi encouraged diplomatic resolution. Given India's humanitarian stance, he divulged that the nation maintains contact with all parties and stands ready to lend "any form of aid" to bring an end to the conflict. He intends to discuss this matter further in his future conversations with Putin.

Modi's visit to Russia in July generated controversy in Ukraine, following a Russian missile strike that wrecked a pediatric hospital in Kyiv. Later, Modi reciprocated a hug with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Kyiv.

Putin aims to utilize the BRICS summit in Kazan to illustrate his non-isolation in the international sphere despite his invasion of Ukraine and resulting Western sanctions. He aims to construct a new global order devoid of Western supremacy, yet emphasized that the BRICS coalition, comprising Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, does not stand against anyone.

Modi's proposal for mediation aimed to put an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for peace and balance. Despite Ukraine's opposition to Modi's visit due to a Russian missile strike, he expressed his nation's readiness to provide any form of aid towards resolving the conflict.

