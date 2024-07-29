Priest is said to have made crystal meth.

Austrian police in St. Pölten search a rectory and find materials for drug production. A priest is now in custody. The clergyman is suspected of acting as a producer and dealer of Crystal Meth.

In Austria, a priest is suspected of producing the stimulant drug Crystal Meth. The 38-year-old was taken into custody, confirmed the St. Pölten police department. The man is suspected of producing the highly dangerous nerve agent for resale. According to media reports, a second person is also involved in the case and is also in custody, but does not belong to any church circles.

During a search of the affected rectory, drug precursors and laboratory equipment were secured. "The suspect probably produced methamphetamine to sell it afterwards," said police spokesman Stefan Loidl to ORF. The police did not provide further details.

The priest was immediately relieved of his duties in the St. Pölten diocese after the allegations became known. Furthermore, he was prohibited from performing any pastoral activities in the diocese, it was stated by the St. Pölten diocese. The clergyman is a priest of the Archdiocese of Warsaw and has been active in Austria since 2021. The Archdiocese of Warsaw confirmed to ORF that it is aware of the case. "Soon, the diocesan authorities will take the necessary legal and canonical measures in coordination with the diocese in Austria," said a spokesman.

