Price per ton of CO2 emitted increases from 30 to 45 euros

The new year begins with significantly higher energy prices: From January, the price per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted from fuels and combustibles, the CO2 price, will rise from 30 to 45 euros. Consumers will initially see this at the pumps: The industry association En2x expects petrol to become 4.3 cents more expensive and diesel 4.8 cents more expensive per liter. Higher heating and electricity costs are also to be expected. But there will also be positive changes in 2024.

The prices for heating oil and natural gas for heating will also rise due to the higher CO2 price. In addition, gas and district heating will be affected by the abolition of state energy price brakes. According to the consumer portal Check24, the renewed increase in VAT on gas to 19 percent will be particularly noticeable. Check24 has calculated that a typical household with a consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours will have to spend a total of 17 percent more on gas.

Many households have long-term contracts with one supplier. However, according to Check24, taxes and levies are usually excluded when prices are fixed. The increase in VAT and the higher CO2 levy are therefore also likely to have an impact on existing contracts. According to the portal, there are hardly any providers who offer a price guarantee.

According to Check24, electricity prices, which have recently fallen sharply, are also likely to rise again in the coming year, as the energy price brake will no longer apply and grid usage fees will increase. Here too, taxes and levies are not part of the suppliers' guaranteed price components.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de