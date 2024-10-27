Previously unrevealed images depict Prince William and his late mother Diana engaging with the homeless community.

In an upcoming documentary titled "Prince William: We Can Eliminate Homelessness," the 42-year-old future king of Britain, Prince William, reminisces about visiting The Passage, a British charity for homeless individuals, alongside his late mother, Diana. The first visit took place when he was just 11 years old.

"Mum took me to The Passage, and she took Harry too," William recalled in a recently disclosed segment from the two-part documentary.

"I'd never been to anything like that before, so I was a bit apprehensive about what to expect," he admitted.

Diana alleviated his nerves by "sharing a laugh and cracking jokes with everyone," he mentioned.

"At the time, I thought, 'If nobody has a home, they must all be sad.' But it was astonishing how happy the atmosphere was," William continued.

"I remember having some intriguing discussions just by playing chess and engaging in conversation. That's when it hit me that there are people out there who don't have the same life as you do," he added.

The documentary, filmed over a year's time, covers the early stages of William's Residence initiative. Launched by the prince and his Royal Foundation in June 2023, Residence is a five-year program at six prominent UK locations that aims to demonstrate that homelessness can be eliminated.

Directed by BAFTA award-winner Leo Burley, the series includes stories from individuals currently battling homelessness and those who have faced it in the past.

Prince William has been an advocate against homelessness for a long time. Addressing an awards ceremony for the Centrepoint homelessness charity earlier this month, he declared, "Homelessness is a complicated societal issue, but I firmly believe it can be eliminated."

"Eliminating this problem will require a movement that brings about systemic change, focusing on prevention over management, and ensuring that all young people have truly affordable options to live and flourish independently," he added on October 16.

In the forthcoming documentary, he also addresses criticism about his ability to tackle the issue due to his wealthy upbringing.

"I have no other motivation than to desperately help those in need, and I see that as part of my role. What's the point of being here if I'm not using this role to influence and help people where I can," he claimed in a different segment from the documentary released last week.

The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales states that Residence will "provide and demonstrate innovative solutions that prevent and end homelessness, creating reliable models that can be scaled."

The first episode of the documentary will air on ITV at 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, October 30. The second episode will air at the same time the following day.

