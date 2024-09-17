Previously tainted organization transitions into a beloved favorite

Soaring spectators and income: The DEL's triumphant return. The fresh season aims to preserve this success. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the league, pioneering independent sports companies and video assistant referees in various sports, has witnessed remarkable growth across all sectors.

Breaking records in European viewership, hitting new financial peaks in its jubilee season: The Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) is thriving, making a remarkable comeback two years post-COVID-19. Once known for its controversy within German sports, the league has now transformed into an innovator in numerous ways, demonstrating substantial economic growth. "We've advanced dramatically and cemented our position strongly," declares DEL CEO Gernot Tripcke to the Sport-Informations-Dienst, prior to the commencement of the 31st season.

"It all began with just us against the world – we were incredibly cut-off," reminisces Tripcke, currently serving his third tenure as league boss since 2000 and just signed a contract extension until 2028. "That's changed significantly." A history of conflicts with sports associations, bankruptcies mid-season clubs, debts, lawsuits: From being labeled "scandal league" – the DEL has evolved into a remarkable success story in 30 years. For the first time, a average of over 7,000 spectators attended matches per season, while total revenue swelled to a historic 173.6 million euros.

A leap forward for the league

The upward trend continues. "We won't see another 20% jump, but there's definitely room for improvement," noted Tripcke. Even during the new season, breaking ground on August 7th (7:30 PM/MagentaSport) in Augsburg – the location where the league initiated its journey 30 years ago. Red Bull Munich will compete in the SAP Garden with a capacity of 10,796 starting mid-October. Tripcke anticipates a substantial increase in attendance: "This will be a game-changer for the league and Munich's ice hockey scene especially."

Two open-air games are also planned: On December 6th, Wolfsburg and Munich will lock horns in Prague's 16,000-seat arena. The DEL will stage its own Winter Game on January 4th between the Lions and the Adler Mannheim in Frankfurt's football stadium.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, the league has witnessed noticeable progress in every aspect. Not only have viewership figures conquered those of all other European leagues for the first time, but also sponsorship income has surged from 60 million euros pre-COVID to 70 million. A substantial hike in marketing is expected for the new season: The Telekom will shell out 14 million euros annually for TV rights and Penny as the league sponsor, almost doubling the previous amount.

Financially, the DEL now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the ice hockey powerhouses of Finland and Sweden in European comparison. Switzerland leads the pack, raking in over 200 million euros during off-season, owing largely to TV money and corporate supporters. Sweden and Finland boast fewer viewers but significantly more lucrative TV deals, resulting in comparatively higher player salaries: Top-tier players in Switzerland pocket 800,000 euros or more annually, while DEL players earn roughly half as much.

Hockey in Germany persists as a subsidized industry. Without regional supportive patrons or investors to offset losses at the close of the season, it would remain a challenge, even after 30 years. Withdrawal of these key figures have left troubling scenarios, exemplified by Nuremberg and Düsseldorf, where 2022 year-end balances reveal liabilities totalling 19 and 17 million euros respectively for Ice Tigers and DEG – now potential relegation candidates.

