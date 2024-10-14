Previously serving Stasi agent set for imprisonment due to 1974 homicide conviction.

In 1974, a 80-year-old ex-Stasi agent was convicted by the Berlin Regional Court for killing a Polish citizen at the internal German border crossing located at Berlin's Friedrichstraße station. Almost five decades later, justice was served for this horrific act. The court declared on a recent Monday that the retired officer had used deadly force against a Polish national during a Stasi operation carried out in the station's transit area. This is believed to be the first murder conviction against a former Stasi officer.

