Previously serving German Chancellor Angela Merkel debuts her latest publication in Berlin.

Angela Merkel, the ex-German Chancellor, is set to unveil her fresh publication titled "Freedom. Memories 1954 - 2021" in Berlin towards the end of November. This former leader of the CDU will unveil her personal recollections on November 26, the day of the book's release, at the German Theater. The event is open to the public and will be led by journalist Anne Will as the moderator. Ticketing will commence on October 10 at 11 am.

Merkel collaborated on this memoir project with her long-term aide, Beate Baumann. The book spans approximately 700 pages and is scheduled for release in over 30 countries around the globe, as per the publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch.

At age 70, Merkel opted against contesting the 2021 federal election following her 16-year tenure as Chancellor. Born in Hamburg, she hails from the GDR and earned her physics degree. Merkel became politically engaged during the political revolution in the East. She won a seat in the Bundestag in 1990 and served as Minister for Women before transitioning to the Environment portfolio. She held the helm of the CDU from 2000 to 2018.

