Previously held Secret Service director assigned protective detail due to threats, following Trump's shooting incident.

Ex-Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle is now receiving protective services due to persistent threats, encompassing physical encounters and menaces published on the internet, as per an intelligence officer's disclosure to CNN.

Kimberly Cheatle, then-head of the United States Secret Service, appears before the House Oversight...
Kimberly Cheatle, then-head of the United States Secret Service, appears before the House Oversight and Responsibility Commission on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Multiple Secret Service agents have been issued threats since the close call on Donald Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month, as reported by a different insider source. Although these threats are being closely watched, there's no clarity on any additional security measures implemented.

It's not common practice for former or even current Secret Service heads to receive personal protection, but Cheatle was given such a detail after receiving severe flak for security lapses during Trump's shooting incident.

The Secret Service remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Cheatle surprisingly left her position at the agency last month, following a barrage of criticism from legislators during a public congressional hearing. During this session, the director refused to answer numerous committee questions.

Following the shooting, conservative media outlets and certain Republicans targeted several female agents responsible for Trump's safety that day. They alleged that the agents' small stature hindered their ability to protect the ex-president. These, along with other malicious comments, were spread widely online.

The ongoing political scrutiny surrounding the Secret Service's handling of security details has prompted heated debates in various political circles. Despite leaving her position, Cheatle's actions during Trump's shooting incident remain a hot topic in the realm of politics.

