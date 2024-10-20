Skip to content
Previously faced allegations of human rights violations, former military leader Prabowo éltailed the presidency of the world's third-largest democratic nation.

The 73-year-old inheritor of Indonesia's presidency, Joko Widodo's successor, has experienced an extraordinary metamorphosis, preparing to guide a populace of 280 million individuals.

3 min read
In the Parliament building of Jakarta, recently sworn-in President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia delivers a speech on October 20, 2024.

The 73-year-old has experienced a remarkable transformation, shifting from being a retired military commander facing unsubstantiated accusations of human rights violations to sweeping the elections and now leading the nation of 280 million people.

Wearing a conventional black hat and navy suit with a woven maroon and golden sarong, Prabowo was officially sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president during a ceremony at the country's parliament on Sunday morning.

Previously having unsuccessful presidential bids twice before, Prabowo asserted in a passionate speech to legislators that he would serve as president for all Indonesians and challenged the nation to help him tackle the country's challenges.

"A free nation is where its people are free," Prabowo proclaimed, sometimes raising his voice. "They must be liberated from fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering," he added.

This lengthy speech covered various topics, including the possibility of self-sufficiency in food within five years and energy, as well as the eradication of corruption. Prabowo emphasized the importance of living in a "polite" democracy, where disagreements should occur without enmity or fighting without hate.

Prabowo clinched the Feb. 14 election with nearly 60% of the vote and spent the ensuing nine months constructing a formidable parliamentary coalition.

His running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, son of the outgoing president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, was also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Later in the day, Prabowo revealed his cabinet at the presidential palace. While consisting of a mix of political and professional appointees, the majority of economic ministers remained the same as those under Jokowi.

A notable announcement was concerning the foreign ministry, which will now be led by Sugiono, a former member of the army's special forces.

The cabinet's swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for Monday morning.

Saluting supporters

Following his speech, Prabowo donned a baseball cap and waved as he passed through a car sunroof, surrounded by thousands of supporters waving flags in Jakarta's streets, fostering a festive atmosphere.

Posters lining the sidewalk either congratulated Prabowo and Gibran or thanked Jokowi for his decade of service.

Freshly instated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto salutes his well-wishers following his induction as the nation's eighth leader in Jakarta on October 20, 2024.

Jokowi supporters also attended the festivities to bid farewell to the nation's outgoing leader.

Anneta Yuniar, an onlooker who had energetically cheered Jokowi's motorcade before the ceremony, expressed her fondness for Prabowo.

"Prabowo will continue the development that Jokowi started. There’s continuity. That's what I want," she said.

Jokowi has left a lasting impact on the 280-million person nation, overseeing a period of robust economic growth and extensive infrastructure development.

However, critics claim that his rule has fostered a revival of patronage and dynastic politics, and that integrity within courts and other state institutions has weakened.

Strict security measures ensured by Indonesian police and military, consisting of at least 100,000 personnel across the city, including snipers and anti-riot units, were instituted to maintain order during the celebrations.

Prabowo met with international dignitaries, including various heads of state, on Sunday at the presidential palace.

China was represented by Vice President Han Zheng, while the American delegation was led by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Prabowo also discussed foreign policy during his speech, expressing support for the Palestinian people and signaling Indonesia's readiness to supply additional aid to Gaza.

During his campaign, Prabowo positioned himself to voters and investors as the "continuity candidate."

Still, previous allegations against Prabowo regarding his involvement in student activist kidnappings and human rights violations in Papua and East Timor have evoked concerns from human rights advocates about the future of democracy and human rights in Indonesia.

Prabowo has consistently denied the accusations leading to his expulsion from the military in 1998, the same year Indonesia concluded its decades-long stint of authoritarian rule under former President Suharto.

In the October 20th, 2024 handover ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, the recently sworn-in President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko Widodo reviewed their honor guards.

Prabowo's victory in the elections has garnered interest beyond Indonesia, as leaders from countries like China and the United States attended his swearing-in ceremony. In his speech, Prabowo emphasized the importance of building a nation where its people are free from various forms of oppression and suffering, extending this vision to the entire world.

Indonesia's new leadership under Prabowo, with a mix of political and professional appointees in the cabinet, will continue to navigate challenges on the global stage, especially in the realm of foreign policy, as Indonesia aims to support the Palestinian people and potentially provide additional aid to Gaza.

