Previously criticized by Trump as serving as a "voice for the left," Univision modifies its stance.

Last week, fact-checking wasn't carried out during Vice President Kamala Harris' chat with the network. However, some inside and outside the network have raised concerns about the question-and-answer session with her Republican opponent. They view this as a continuation of the Spanish-language broadcaster's shift in political tone, particularly when confronting Trump in high-profile settings.

Although live fact-checking may still be implemented during the event, sources told CNN that it will primarily occur after the event and during a special program on October 17. This program will examine both candidates' responses.

Univision, the leading Spanish-language broadcaster in the US, is renowned for its tough interviews and scrutiny of politicians and policies affecting the Latino community. However, the Univision of previous election cycles seems different compared to the present one.

Back in 2015, Univision publicly distanced itself from Trump following his disparaging remarks about immigrants. The network, which had broadcast Trump's Miss Universe pageants, ended its association with him, citing his allegedly degrading comments. The two parties reached a settlement later, with Trump filing a lawsuit against the network for breach of contract.

During those elections, Jorge Ramos, the network's veteran anchor, was at the forefront of confronting Trump over his immigration policy and his comments regarding immigrants. Trump even expelled Ramos from a press conference after the journalist criticized his immigration policy. Ramos persisted in challenging Trump's stance on immigrants, criticizing him publicly for what he deemed racist language.

In 2020, the Trump campaign ridiculed Univision as a "propaganda tool" for the Democratic Party. Univision, in turn, invited Trump for an interview, stating, "We will continue to fulfill our commitment to inform the Hispanic community about his policies and his electoral campaign by sticking to the truth and facts."

However, following Univision's merger with Mexican telecommunications giant Televisa, the network has faced criticism for allegedly being too lenient towards Trump. This shift has been defended by the network as a response to economic realities and demographic changes.

A shift in approach

The town halls with Harris and Trump are overseen by Enrique Acevedo, the anchor of Televisa's flagship nightly news program, "En Punto."

Acevedo's interview with Trump in November shocked many inside and outside the network due to its seemingly softer approach and lack of fact-checking. This interview appeared to represent a divide between the Univision of the past and what some speculate may become the Univision of the future.

Some expressed disappointment over the Trump interview, which was made public in an open letter by influential Latino organizations. Ramos also criticized the interview on his website, stating that it questioned the news department's independence and caused discomfort within the newsroom.

"We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or provide Trump with an open microphone to spread his falsehoods and conspiracy theories," Ramos wrote. "We must challenge and fact-check everything he says and does. It's dangerous to refrain from confronting him, and it's our moral obligation to challenge him whenever there's an opportunity to do so."

Acevedo later defended the interview in a column for The Washington Post, stating, "In offering a fair platform for Trump's views, which resonate with a growing segment of Televisa-Univision's viewership, I deliberately provided him with ample space."

The choice of Acevedo as interviewer and moderator raised eyebrows within the network. Although Acevedo is an American citizen and has extensive experience in the US, his Televisa news program is based in Mexico and is not broadcast on Univision. (Acevedo also occasionally appears as a correspondent on CBS News.)

Acevedo co-moderated a 2016 presidential primary debate and has conducted significant interviews for Univision with President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior administration officials. However, some within the network questioned why a US-based journalist was not chosen to conduct a town hall with American voters.

In response, Acevedo argued against what he considered "borderline discriminatory" comments about his qualifications to host the town hall. "My experience across borders, languages, and platforms provides Univision's audience with the regional and global perspective they deserve, and I am confident in the unique value I bring to this role," Acevedo said.

A senior Univision executive also defended Acevedo's appointment. "He's a seasoned, qualified journalist. He is one of the faces of our news coverage and we determined he's the right person for this role," they said.

Ramos' departure

Last month, Ramos announced his decision to leave Univision at the end of the year, marking the end of a 40-year-long career with the network. For many, this departure signifies a significant shift in the network's editorial stance.

"Jorge is a vital symbol of an era in journalism in this country, and he is perhaps the only recognizable anchor, the only person that all Latinos could point to as a champion for them in all and any circumstance," one former Univision journalist explained.

Some ex-employees who conversed with CNN mentioned that more GOP figures have been appeared on Univision's broadcast lately, and their day-to-day journalism hasn't changed much. However, the atmosphere during major occasions has provoked apprehension.

A former Univision journalist asked, "What is the purpose of journalism? Is it merely to act as a platform, or what is our function? What's the distinction between pointing the camera and allowing anyone to talk versus actually presenting your brand, reputation, and credibility?"

Ramos did not respond.

The new network proprietors

When Acevedo met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November, along with them were TelevisaUnivision Mexico co-CEOs Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega and Bernardo Gomez Martinez, reportedly.

This raised concerns among some at the network about the implementation of Televisa's Mexican news approach on Univision. In Mexico, Televisa has been accused of prioritizing business relationships over contesting powerful figures.

"The manner in which they handle news in Mexico is dramatically different, and their perception of power, journalism, and their intersection is a total game changer. It alters everything," a former Univision journalist shared.

Joaquin Blaya, a previous Univision president, publicly criticized Acevedo's interview with Trump as "Mexican-style news coverage." Acevedo, in his column at the time, countered, calling it "outdated prejudice" about Mexico and its news media."

Daniel Coronell, Univision's head of news, previously stated to the New York Times that Televisa executives have no sway over the newsroom.

"Univision has a clear demarcation between corporate interests and the news department," he said in December.

The economic realities

For both Televisa and presidential candidates, Univision is an essential resource: it's the most popular network for Spanish speakers in the US and a crucial method to reach Hispanic voters during an election.

However, some question whether the network's transformation is political or due to its new Mexican owners, while others attribute it to demographics and economics.

Mike Madrid, a Republican political consultant at Grassroots Lab and author of “The Latino Century,” expressed his views to CNN. He stated that the Spanish-speaking television audience in the United States is diminishing. This means Univision is battling to own a smaller slice of the audience market.

"Univision had a very partisan reputation for three decades, but they can't afford to be partisan now. They need every vote, every viewer. They have to appeal to everyone, and with Trump gaining more support among Latinos, they're moving toward building an audience, instead of splitting it in half," Madrid, who is opposed to Trump, said.

Latinos are a population with significant potential for Republican victories, Madrid said, in both politics and media. The Hispanic audience for Fox News is swelling rapidly, Madrid noted. This week, Fox News unveiled its plans to take advantage of this growth with a new one-hour daily Spanish-language program called "FOX Noticias" on the Spanish language sports channel, Fox Deportes.

Others at Univision argue that the shift is aiding the network in acquiring political significance fitting for its audience. Acevedo's interview with Trump was the first time in 22 years that a present or former Republican president appeared on the network for an interview.

Fact-checking wasn't a requirement for either candidate's participation in the town hall, Univision's spokesperson informed. However, Trump and his campaign have objected to fact-checking in previous public gatherings.

A Univision executive defended the town hall's approach, saying such a format provides Latino voters with an "unprecedented opportunity to engage with the candidates" and engage in an "authentic conversation."

"There hasn't been another national platform for this critical dialogue," the executive suggested.

Wade Davis, Univision's CEO until last month, defended the network's approach in a memo shortly after the Trump interview last year.

"We elected to adopt a strategy that differs from what some other major networks are doing, which has been labeled as partisan. Univision's news strategy is one that is non-partisan and objective, and we serve our audience by welcoming contrasting views, issues, candidates, and parties," he said.

