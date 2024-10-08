Previously associated Bake Off co-presenter Sandi Toksvig shares less than delightful reminiscences concerning her role on the program.

The situation was quite challenging for the former co-host of the amateur baking competition show's, Sandi Toksvig, who shared the screen with long-term "Bake Off" figurehead Noel Fielding from 2017 to 2020.

Toksvig, who is a comedian and writer, expressed her feelings to The Times in an interview on Sunday, stating that her time on the show was "three of the longest years of my life."

She confessed, "I'd never watched it. I still haven't watched it. I didn't get it. Cakes are readily available in stores. I didn't enjoy the process."

The judging segment, where the judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, tasted each contestant's bake before making a decision, was particularly bothersome for Toksvig. "We stood at the end of a long table for hours while Prue and Paul tasted everything and we didn't utter a word or take a bite," Toksvig recalled. It felt like she wasn't making a meaningful contribution, she said.

Her wife, Debbie, noticed that the show wasn't bringing her joy and encouraged her to move on.

Despite her dislike for the role, Toksvig maintained that she and Leith are still close friends and "joined at the hip." She, however, mentioned that she's no longer in touch with Hollywood or Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off has been recognizing the UK's top amateur baker since 2010. Toksvig was subsequently replaced by comedian and actor Matt Lucas in 2020 before his exit, and last year, Lucas was replaced by Alison Hammond.

One thing Toksvig can be sure of, however, is her preference for savory over sweet. "It's not for me," she said. "My passion is cheese."

