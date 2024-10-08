Previously active hurricane triggers an autumnal weather disturbance

Soon to be a Stormy Week

After a peaceful Sunday, the upcoming days are expected to be tumultuous. First, the stormy low "Gerta", situated near Ireland, will bring fluctuating weather with a shift towards southwest winds and significantly higher temperatures. Towards mid-week, Hurricane "Kirk" (currently at level 3 out of 5) will join forces. Although it's still churning over the Atlantic and heading towards colder waters, which will weaken it, it's anticipated to lose its hurricane label by Tuesday and transition into a powerful extra-tropical storm.

By Thursday, former Hurricane "Kirk" will trudge towards Central Europe and bring an autumn storm with the potential for strong wind gusts in the valleys and hurricane-force winds in the mountains. Fortunately, the weather should normalize again by Friday.

Monday: Changeable, but warmer

Initially, some rainfall can be expected in the North Sea and Bavaria, but it will dissipate by noon and give way to pleasant weather. Rain may continue to fall in the west and southwest, but it will only gradually move inland, leaving Berlin and the Ore Mountains with clear skies and occasional sunshine. The temperature will rise from 14 degrees in the Baltic Sea to 16 to 22 degrees in the rest of the country.

Tuesday: Warm in the south and east

Rain showers will be frequent in the southwest, while showers will alternate with sunshine in the north. However, the south and east will enjoy clear and dry skies. Temperatures will climb between 16 degrees in the Eifel and 23 degrees in the south of Saxony-Anhalt and parts of Bavaria.

Wednesday: Wind picks up, Alpine föhn storm

Rain showers, even thunderstorms, may occur in the west and north, while the Alpine region will be spared until evening thanks to the föhn effect. The wind will pick up significantly in the evening, and storm gusts as high as 14 to 21 degrees will start swirling on the mountains.

Thursday: Storm danger also in the lowlands

Although the storm is moving away, it will still bring unfriendly showers, and dangerous wind gusts are even possible in the lowlands and hurricane-force gusts in the mountains. The temperature will barely fluctuate, hovering between 13 and 21 degrees.

Friday: Calmer again, but cooler

The storm will leave us quickly, and the wind will subside as well, Particularly in the north and east. A mix of sunshine and showers will bring colder weather, with temperatures settling between 10 to 15 degrees.

Weekend: Unpredictable weather patterns

The forecast models are still at odds. One shows a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with only occasional showers, while another points to a rain system that may move across the country from Saturday to Sunday. Temperatures should remain between 8 to 16 degrees either way.

