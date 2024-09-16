Previous White House chief of staff fails in attempt to transfer Arizona election manipulation trial to a federal judiciary

Meadow's endeavor to shift the criminal proceedings linked to him and the 2020 election in Georgia to a federal court also fell short, yet he's petitioned the United States Supreme Court to intervene.

Meadows, alongside 17 other Trump allies, including Georgia's bogus electors and several campaign affiliates, found themselves in hot water earlier this year for attempting to overturn Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. Meadows has pleaded innocent to the accusations.

CNN attempted to solicit comments from Meadow's lawyer based in Arizona.

This situation is evolving and will be updated accordingly.

Despite Meadows and other Trump allies facing legal challenges for their involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, they continue to engage in political discourse, advocating for their beliefs. In light of this, some critics have raised concerns about the potential influence of politics in shaping the outcomes of legal proceedings.

Read also: