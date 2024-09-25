Previous romantic partner speaks out publicly about Madonna

Jenny Shimizu, renowned as a trailblazing model in the '90s, represented Calvin Klein and graced the runways for brands like Versace, Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Levi's, and the Pirelli Calendar due to her androgynous features. She gained fame during this era, working alongside notable names in the fashion industry.

In 1993, Shimizu had a chance encounter with Madonna on the set of her "Rain" music video and started a romantic liaison. The Hulu series, "In Vogue: The 90s," features Shimizu sharing her memories from this era. She discloses that Madonna would frequently invite her to European cities for intimate encounters. In her words, "In the '90s, you didn't refuse an invitation from Madonna." What started as an appealing novelty, eventually turned into an enjoyable experience for her.

Shimizu likened this period to feeling like a sophisticated call girl, saying, "I'd get a call from her, 'Can you meet me for a tryst in Paris? You're in Europe, aren't you?' And I'd reply, 'Absolutely, I've just wrapped up at Prada, I'll hop on the next flight.'" Their rendezvous would take place at the Ritz at 4 AM before she flew back to Milan for her next assignment. She playfully joked, "My spouse will be devasted." Shimizu has been married to fashion consultant Michelle Harper since 2014.

Shimizu's Memoir

Shimizu clarified in her memoir that her bond with Madonna was primarily driven by physical attraction rather than emotions. "Our connection wasn't emotional, it was about pushing each other to an erotic peak," she wrote. "I loved it, I thrived on being at her beck and call, waiting for her call to her room for a passionate liaison."

Shimizu also shared a romantic relationship with Angelina Jolie during her time with Madonna. They met on the set of "Foxfire," and Jolie expressed feelings for her in a 'Girlfriends' magazine interview. "Jenny Shimizu could have been my deepest love," Jolie stated. "I might have married her, had it not been for Jonny Lee Miller," she said, referring to her husband at the time. "I instantly fell in love with her as soon as I saw her."

